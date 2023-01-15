Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot

Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is in custody after police say he forced a woman into a vehicle in the Target parking lot in Bangor Saturday.

Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the Target parking lot on Longview Drive where multiple witnesses saw Cooper forcing a woman into a rental van.

The witnesses followed the van north on Stillwater Avenue and later lost sight of it on Kelly Road.

Officers caught up with the van on Interstate 95, where it later went onto I-395, where it was stopped and Cooper was taken into custody.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Cooper was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

