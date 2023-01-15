Mainers Join Call To Close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba.

Presented by Peace Action Maine, the event was sponsored by local organizations including Pax Christi Maine, Maine Veterans For Peace, PeaceWorks of Brunswick Maine, and more.

The crowd stood on the sidewalk in front of the Armory, holding signs and banners for oncoming traffic that communicated their message simply: Close Guantánamo Bay.

The rally’s basis for protesting the prison is due to government secrecy surrounding Guantánamo and the maltreatment of and lack of resources for prisoners.

Since being opened in 2002, Guantánamo Bay has held 779 prisoners. Currently, 35 detainees are housed there. According to Peace Action Maine’s press release, out of the 35 prisoners, “23 [are being] held indefinitely without charge in violation of international laws.” While 20 out of these 23 people have been approved for release, they are still being held.

Frank Panopolous is a pro-Bono attorney who has represented his client for five years, a detainee currently in Guantánamo Bay. Despite being cleared a year ago, after 14 years of imprisonment, he is yet to be released.

“We’re here to continue to bring to light that people are still held there,” explains Panopolous. “It’s against the law to hold somebody without charge indefinitely. These people have not seen their families, their wives, their children for more than a decade.”

Panopolous was one of the speakers featured at the rally, alongside spokespeople from Pax Christi Maine, ME Veterans For Peace, Smilin’ Trees Disarmament Farm, and Peace Action Maine. There was also an open mic available for those with related or similar lived experience to share their stories.

For more information on Peace Action Maine and their efforts in raising awareness for detainees in Guantánamo, find them on their website or Facebook page.

