Bomb threat evacuates Oxford County Courthouse, sheriff’s office, DA’s office
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse, and District Attorney’s office have been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the radio communication center there.

The nearby Oxford County Jail has also gone into lockdown.

Officials say they believe the call came from Pennsylvania.

The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department, and county administrator are all responding to the situation.

State police and bomb detection dogs were also at the scene as officials investigated the call.

Right now, there are not believed to be any immediate threats to the public.

No bombs were found, and employees have since returned to the buildings.

