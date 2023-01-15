Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police.

41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault.

Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint.

She was believed to be armed with a handgun and refused to talk to police from inside her home.

After several hours, she surrendered to police.

Mills was arrested and taken to the Oxford County Jail.

