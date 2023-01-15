Belfast Police investigating 911 hoax call

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address.

A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother.

While police were enroute, dispatch told them they could hear gunshots over the phone.

The man said he shot his brother again and that he would not come out if asked by police, and that he was still armed.

Once on scene, officers had everyone get out of the house safely.

The man ended the call with dispatch by saying it was a hoax and then hung up.

If the person is located, police say they will face charges.

It is a crime in Maine to make a false call to 911, creating “False Public Alarm.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Belfast Police at 338-2040.

