Authorities asking for help to find missing Howland teen

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing Howland teen.

They are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Krystal Bursey.

She was last seen at approximately 1pm on Saturday in Howland.

Officials say she told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in Enfield and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a brown fur jacket, off-white sweatshirt with brown sleeves, blue jeans, and a pink backpack.

If seen, please contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636

