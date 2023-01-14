United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local school is celebrating the work of one of its students.

The United Technologies Center is running a photography exhibit featuring the work of Old Town senior Hunter Theriault.

The photos capture his fellow peers working in their respective trades.

“They remember the moment and it’s just good to be able to show it. It’s great,” said Theriault.

“It’s not just on Instagram or stuff. You can actually see it. It’s gonna be on the walls and you’re gonna be able to walk by it everyday,” Theriault said.

His love of photography comes from one of his late teachers growing up.

“He had a picture of this giant waterfall hanging off in his classroom. And I always thought it was so cool,” said Theriault.

“I kind of looked at him and he took good pictures. And I was like I want to do that,” Theriault said.

Getting the opportunity to photograph Waterfront concerts, one interaction inspired him.

“I just happened to bump into Keith Urban’s photographer, and he was like, he’s such a cool guy. He’s, like, so amazing. He just told me to keep on doing my thing, and I just enjoy doing it. And it’s kind of cool to think that. Like, we all started somewhere, and he just told me that everyone starts somewhere as long as you keep on doing it,” said Theriault.

And he hopes to in turn inspire people around him.

“Even younger people or older people. That are looking at it and like, oh, I don’t know if I can do that yet. It’s never too late. Just go. Just follow your dreams,” Theriault said.

And as for his dreams of the future.

“I want to be a tour photographer like touring on the road, like in a tour bus. Just capturing any band, it doesn’t matter. I just want to capture their life and then maybe make a documentary style video. I think that was super cool,” said Theriault.

