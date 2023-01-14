Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday.

Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants.

They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical confrontation with the officer.

Police say a citizen intervened with Hoffman, who was found possessing four grams of fentanyl.

He was charged with obstructing government administration, trafficking in prison contraband and furnishing drugs.

Lamb was charged with resisting arrest and on her two active warrants.

Both were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

