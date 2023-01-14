Swimmer drowns off Harbor Beach

YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person has died after drowning off Harbor Beach Friday afternoon.

York Police say they received a call just before 4:00 p.m. for a possible drowning.

York’s Harbor Master brought the victim to shore despite high surf, but resuscitation attempts were not successful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not being shared pending family notification.

Officials confirmed to our media partner WMTW that the person was swimming at the time.

Lifeguards are on duty at Harbor Beach, which also known as Mothers’ Beach, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

