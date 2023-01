DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The U. S. Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Dedham just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 3.3 magnitude quake was measured about 6 kilometers east-southeast of the town.

At 1:27 am, there was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Dedham! Anyone feel it? #MEwx #earthquake pic.twitter.com/r4uNu9UB5Q — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 14, 2023

