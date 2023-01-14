Portsmouth Naval Shipyard receives major funding for dock modernization

KITTERY, Maine (WABI) - The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has received more than $500 million dollars in federal funding for a major dock renovation project.

The money comes from the recently-signed 2023 government funding package.

The project will modernize one of the shipyard’s docks which can only accomodate a class of submarines that will be removed from service in the next decade.

Other provisions in the law include a requirement to induct a class of at least 100 Naval apprentices at the shipyard, and $2.5 million for a new on-site day care center, measures Senator Susan Collins says will address workforce shortages.

