Portsmouth Naval Shipyard receives major funding for dock modernization

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's total economic impact on the community has grown more than 26%...
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's total economic impact on the community has grown more than 26% since 2017
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KITTERY, Maine (WABI) - The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has received more than $500 million dollars in federal funding for a major dock renovation project.

The money comes from the recently-signed 2023 government funding package.

The project will modernize one of the shipyard’s docks which can only accomodate a class of submarines that will be removed from service in the next decade.

Other provisions in the law include a requirement to induct a class of at least 100 Naval apprentices at the shipyard, and $2.5 million for a new on-site day care center, measures Senator Susan Collins says will address workforce shortages.

