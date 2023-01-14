Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police

All involved were taken to local hospitals and released.
All involved were taken to local hospitals and released.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.

Police say Bellanceau threw saw blades and other items at deputies during the confrontation.

All involved were taken to local hospitals and released.

Bellanceau was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a weapon, aggravated criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest and violating release conditions.

He was taken to the Oxford County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's total economic impact on the community has grown more than 26%...
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard receives major funding for dock modernization
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
A drowning occurred.
Swimmer drowns off Harbor Beach
Report: Deputy justified in shooting teen with gun, machete