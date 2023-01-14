Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.

Police say Bellanceau threw saw blades and other items at deputies during the confrontation.

All involved were taken to local hospitals and released.

Bellanceau was charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless conduct with a weapon, aggravated criminal mischief, refusal to submit to arrest and violating release conditions.

He was taken to the Oxford County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

