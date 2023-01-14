Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning.

It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise.

We’re told the suspect involved fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as white male, approximately 6′03″ - 6′06″, 160-200 lbs., dark blue sweatshirt, black sneakers, backpack, and dark gray sweatpants.

Augusta police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of this person to call them at 626-2370 ext. 3418.

