Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive, and has not yet been identified.
The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive, and has not yet been identified.(Augusta Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning.

It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise.

We’re told the suspect involved fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as white male, approximately 6′03″ - 6′06″, 160-200 lbs., dark blue sweatshirt, black sneakers, backpack, and dark gray sweatpants.

Augusta police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of this person to call them at 626-2370 ext. 3418.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple...
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
Earthquake
Small earthquake detected near Dedham
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland
Hunter Theriault
United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs