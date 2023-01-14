Man drives into path of oncoming Amtrak train in Portland

Police say the driver was leaving a restaurant on Allen Avenue when he drove onto the tracks
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.
Rail road crossing sign on train tracks.(Lisa Baird / Pixabay / stephswift)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A man is in the hospital after driving his car into the path of an Amtrak train Thursday night.

Just after 6 p.m., police say a driver turned left onto Allen Avenue from Bruno’s Restaurant parking lot.

Officials say the man passed the crossing gates near the train tracks, which also had flashing lights, before being hit on the passenger side by the oncoming train.

The crash pushed the man’s car back into Bruno’s parking lot, where three other parked cars were damaged as a result.

The driver was checked by paramedics at the scene before he drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

The severity of his injuries and current condition is unclear.

Portland police say the driver, who has not been identified, has not been cited as of Friday evening.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on January 12th, Police were called to the vicinity of Bruno’s Restaurant on Allen Avenue, where a...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Friday, January 13, 2023

