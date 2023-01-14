Light Snow & Icy Mix Possible Thru Early Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine today. This will bring some light snow and icy mix into our area today especially during the morning through the early afternoon. Light snow and icy mix will taper off as the afternoon progresses. Snowfall accumulations will be less than 1″ with a glaze of ice possible. As a result, roads could be slick in spots today. Highs will be colder than yesterday with temperatures in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s closer to the coast this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy as we head into the night tonight with breaks in the clouds developing after midnight. Lows will drop back to the teens to low 20s for nighttime temps.

High pressure will slide into the area for Sunday giving us a decent day overall. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday with the bulk of the clouds over areas closer to the coast and brighter conditions elsewhere. Sunday’s highs will top off in the mid-20s to low 30s. Low pressure will be developing off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline during the day Sunday. As this starts to move northward, we’ll see some light snow or icy mix moving into coastal and Downeast areas later in the day. Low pressure is then forecast to move northwestward (retrograde) towards Nova Scotia Sunday night into Monday. As it does so, it will spread light snow and icy mixed precipitation into the state Sunday night through Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. There is still some uncertainty amongst the data as to precipitation types and amounts. At this point, it looks like accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain will be fairly light but enough that it will likely make for some slippery conditions across much of the state Monday. As a result, we’ve gone ahead and issued a FIRST ALERT for Monday. Early estimates point to a widespread 1″-3″ of snow and sleet by Monday evening with .1″ to .25″ of freezing rain with the highest amounts of ice occurring over eastern parts of the state. The good news is that schools are off Monday due to the holiday so overall traffic should be lighter but if you have travel plans Monday, stay tuned to the forecast as travel could be difficult. Low pressure will exit the area Monday night and early Tuesday followed by drier and brighter weather Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and colder. Areas of light snow and icy mix possible, mainly morning through early afternoon. Highs between 24°-34°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy start then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 12°-22°. North wind 5-15 MPH with gusts 25-35 MPH possible, strongest near the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Light snow and icy mix possible during the afternoon and evening for Coastal and Downeast areas. Highs between 26°-34°. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible, strongest near the coast.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and icy mix likely. Light accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

