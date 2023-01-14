Hampden man arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man was arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs earlier this week.

25-year-old Tristan Bofinger is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession.

Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Officers say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Hampden Police.

Bofinger is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $50,000 bail.

