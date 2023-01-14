Former Maine educator sentenced for having child pornography

Jesse Keisel sent lewd pictures of himself to an undercover officer posing as a child
(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A former ed tech at Biddeford Middle School will spend nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Jesse Kiesel, 49, was sentenced in federal court in Portland Thursday to 44 months in prison. He must also pay $7,500 in assessments and $4,000 in restitution. He had faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Kiesel pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022.

According to court documents, in April 2021, Kiesel chatted online with an undercover member of law enforcement who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. During the chat, Kiesel started talking about sex and sexual contact and ultimately sent lewd pictures of himself to the undercover officer.

When police searched his home, they found numerous sexually explicit images of minors on his computer.

At the time of his arrest, Kiesel was working as an Ed Tech II at Biddeford Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs