‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month

Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy.

Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.

Well, come next month, she will be opening a takeout space in Veazie.

Kusina, which translates to kitchen in Filipino, will be operating out of the Korean Dad building on State Street.

Dudley will offer traditional Filipino comfort dishes, something she is happy to be bringing to Bangor area.

The takeout spot will operate on Fridays.

”This is like. . . a dream for me since I moved here,” said Dudley. “It’s always like a dream because here in Maine you can’t get any Filipino comfort food.”

In the meantime, you can find Joy’s baked goods at the European Market on Buck St. in Bangor on Saturdays, or on Facebook at Baked By Joy.

