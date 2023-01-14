98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed.

A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October.

They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher House for building settlement issues and is committed to reopening.

Veterans have been provided hotel rooms in the meantime.

The Fisher House, which opened in 2020, was the state’s first facility for families of veterans undergoing serious medical care.

