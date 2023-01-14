1,000 points and counting for Will Kusnierz

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Will Kusnierz has cemented his place in the history of Dexter basketball.

The senior entered Friday night’s contest against George Stevens needing only 14 points to hit 1,000 in his career.

And it didn’t take long....

With a 3-point shot from the corner the team captain achieved a feat seldom in the sport do.

A moment that has been a long time coming.

“You know, in the early years when Will played, up into middle school, he was this kind of fearful kid. He’d get the ball and he would just try to pass it away to somebody else. And it’s just been incredible to watch him develop and how hard he’s worked to accomplish this,” said Will’s father Dan Kusnierz.

“I dreamt of this as a little kid. And you know, I always came to all the home games, you know, I dreamed of playing on this basketball team,” Will said.

But the newest member of the Tiger’s 1,000-point club refused to take all the credit.

“I’d love to shout out coach Murray, you know, he supported me through everything and then also, I wouldn’t have been able to do this if it wasn’t for my teammates, you know? They’re always you know, feeding me the ball and sending me screens and everything. So, you know, they’re the real MVPs,” Will added.

But just because he made history doesn’t mean he was ready to call it a night.

He pressed on giving the Tigers 37 of their 67 points.

Whether from the perimeter or fighting through the paint he made plays that got the Tiger crowd roaring.

The Tigers now have a 9-1 record and are looking to bring that momentum into the tourney.

