U.S. Supreme Court rejects cable company’s billing appeal

Maine (WABI) - The United States Supreme Court will not review a cable company’s appeal to a Maine law that prorates customers’ final month of service.

The Office of the Attorney General says the first-in-the-nation law was set to take effect in September 2020, but was delayed when Spectrum Northeast sued.

Spectrum had allowed customers who terminate their service to keep their cable for the month instead of offering a prorated refund.

Spectrum has complied with the law since February 2022, and will now prorate the final month of service for anyone who canceled between September 2020 through January 2022.

The customer must request that refund.

