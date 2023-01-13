U.S. Supreme Court rejects cable company’s billing appeal

Spectrum logo
Spectrum logo(Source: Spectrum)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The United States Supreme Court will not review a cable company’s appeal to a Maine law that prorates customers’ final month of service.

The Office of the Attorney General says the first-in-the-nation law was set to take effect in September 2020, but was delayed when Spectrum Northeast sued.

Spectrum had allowed customers who terminate their service to keep their cable for the month instead of offering a prorated refund.

Spectrum has complied with the law since February 2022, and will now prorate the final month of service for anyone who canceled between September 2020 through January 2022.

The customer must request that refund.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

CoverME
Deadline fast approaching for state health insurance applications
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
A group of John Bapst high schol students are making sure middle schoolers know they're not...
John Bapst students to present original musical about teen mental health