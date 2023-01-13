Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Treasurer’s Office will soon be mailing out thousands of checks for people who have unclaimed property.

The state announced Thursday that roughly 54-thousand checks totaling four million dollars will go out to Mainers in the next few days.

We’re told in almost all of these cases, no action is required to receive payment.

Officials say by using data matching names and addresses from Governor Mills’ Inflation Relief Program, they were able to find people who have unclaimed property.

We’re told checks in amounts ranging from 10 dollars to 15-hundred dollars will be mailed out beginning next week.

