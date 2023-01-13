Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick.

The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane.

That’s where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m.

The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick Police.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact State Police at 207-624-7076.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.