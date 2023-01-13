Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick

The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick...
The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick Police.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - State police say they are investigating a death in Berwick.

The investigation focuses on a home at the end of Katabel Lane, off of Knox Lane.

That’s where Captain Jerry Locke says officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:48 a.m.

The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick Police.

Officials say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact State Police at 207-624-7076.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation,...
Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave
Milford teachers working without contract seek "fair deal"
Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”
CoverME
Deadline fast approaching for state health insurance applications
Spectrum logo
U.S. Supreme Court rejects cable company’s billing appeal