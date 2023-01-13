Rain, Heavy At Times Today, Snow to Mix & Rain North

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine today. This will allow warmer air to continue to push northward into the state today. Based on the track of the storm, it looks like areas from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton will stay on the cooler side of the storm track with highs climbing into the low to mid-30s while areas south get into the warmer air and see highs in the 40s to near 50°. The rain/snow line will continue to push northward this morning with snow changing to mix then rain as far north as Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton by mid-morning or so with rain continuing through the afternoon. It looks like areas further north will stay cold enough for precipitation to stay in the form of snow and/or icy mix. Precipitation could be heavy at times today especially during the morning and early afternoon but drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which will cause the precipitation to lighten up and become scattered as we progress through the afternoon hours. Still looking for storm total snowfall to range from 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Far Northern Aroostook County could see 9″-14″ where precipitation will stay as snow and mix. Low pressure will move to our north and east tonight bringing the precipitation to an end. Outside of the slight chance of a snow or icy mix shower tonight, the bulk of the night looks dry. Winds will shift to the north/northwest on the backside of the storm, ushering colder air back into the region tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s to low 30s tonight which may create some icy spots on the roads.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy and drier overall although computer models are showing low pressure passing just offshore but close enough to bring some light snow or light icy mix mainly to eastern parts of the state during the morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s. High pressure building into the area will give us a brighter second half of our weekend. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Moisture wrapping around low pressure, out over the Atlantic, may come close enough to bring some light snow or icy mix to coastal and Downeast areas Sunday afternoon otherwise much of the state will see a dry day. Low pressure over the Atlantic is forecast to move back to the west towards New England Monday. This will give us a chance to see some snow and mixed precipitation during the day Monday and possibly into Tuesday. Lots of uncertainty there so we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Snow & mix changing to mix and rain north, rain elsewhere. Precipitation could be heavy at times especially during the morning. Breezy. Highs between 37°-52°. Southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH inland and 40-45 MPH along the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers or icy mix showers possible. Lows between 23°-33°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Areas of light snow or icy mix possible during the morning. Highs between 26°-36°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Light snow or mix possible during the afternoon and evening for Coastal and Downeast areas. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix possible. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

