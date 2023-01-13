Precipitation continues to taper off tonight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.

A weak secondary low seems to form just to the east of the Downeast Coastline late tonight. This looks to provide more snow and mixed precipitation to eastern Maine and the Downeast coastline into tomorrow morning, possibly even some light snow for the interior Downeast and areas north of Washington county. With relatively dry upper levels, that precipitation is expected to be light and not linger around for too long into Saturday. For the second half of Saturday, we look to remain dry with high temperatures in the upper 20′s and low to mid 30′s. Sunday, high pressure builds in, and we see some peaks of sun during the day. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 20′s and lower 30′s. As we head into Sunday night, another low-pressure system forming off the coast looks to retrograde back into the coastline. This scenario is still a bit uncertain, but more models are agreeing that the low pushes in far enough to provide more wintry mix and snow through the day on Monday and possibly into Tuesday. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more data becomes available.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers or icy mix showers possible, mainly north. Low overnight temperatures drop between 25°-33°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Areas of light snow or icy mix possible during the morning. Highs temperatures reach between 28°-36°. North wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Light snow or mix possible during the afternoon and evening for Coastal and Downeast areas. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mix possible. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, highs reach the mid to upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

