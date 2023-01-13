Police identify two people found dead in Bangor home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people found dead in Bangor Thursday morning.

Police responded to a mobile home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates for what they called a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success.

Police say their robot located an individual inside the residence that appeared to be injured.

Members of the Special Response Team then entered the home and found the bodies of 24-year-old Ariah Jacques and 57-year-old John Neff, both of Bangor.

Autopsies Friday, determined Jacques died of a gunshot wound and her death was determined to be a homicide.

Officials say Neff died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This incident remains under investigation.

