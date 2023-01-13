AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law will allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide more grants to veterans for adaptive vehicles.

The Advancing Uniform Transportation Opportunities, or AUTO Act, co-authored by Senator Susan Collins, was signed into law this week by President Biden.

Heather Ansley, Associate Executive Director with Paralyzed Veterans of America, says under the prior law, veterans could only receive a single grant for vehicle purchases for their entire lifetime.

The new provisions allow eligible veterans to receive a grant for a new adaptive vehicle every ten years.

“We understand that vehicles do not last a lifetime, except in the last year or so, they don’t appreciate in value, so this is something you are going to have to make an investment in throughout your lifetime,” Ansley said.

“Again, because of the nature of the disabilities that some of our folks have, they may be limited in the types of vehicles that can be purchased that will accommodate their needs, and those vehicles may be more expensive, just because of the type of vehicle they must buy,” she said.

Ansley said it’s important that veterans have access to a vehicle that accommodates their needs, particularly in rural areas with no access to public transportation.

