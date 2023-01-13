Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport

The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine.

The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge.

Today is the day! We're ready to welcome you to our Glacier Ice Bar for the 2023 season. Join us for our annual...

Posted by Samoset Resort on Friday, January 13, 2023

It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice.

This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into Alaska’s wilderness.

There are sculptures of polar bears, eskimos, and even penguins.

This is the 10th year for the event.

“We chose a date, first and foremost, that was the coldest for the ice, but January is such a slow month of the year following the holidays that we wanted to try and stimulate our business and get people in the community and statewide to come out and be together and have a fun time. We have a DJ from Boston that starts playing at 9 pm, so it turns into a nice dancing crowd on the weekends,” said Connie Russell of the Samoset Resort.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward AIO Food and Energy Assistance in Rockland.

These showstoppers will be open this weekend and next.

Tickets can be purchased here.

