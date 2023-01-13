Habitat for Humanity receives a donation of nearly $100,000 worth of building materials

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity.

“It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said.

Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation based organization.

“We came into a situation where we had a bunch of overstocks for vinyl siding, and instead of deciding to try to sell it, we thought, why we don’t give it to an organization that can actually use it?” said Emily Hodgdon, Marketing Coordinator for Ware-Butler.

Melissa Huston with Habitat of Humanity of Greater Bangor said it works out well as they just completed a home in Hampden and are starting other projects.

“Habitat has been dramatically impacted by supply chain issues and the cost of construction materials going up,” said Huston.

She said this donation can help as many as 12 families across Maine.

“Having a donation like this goes a very long way in helping us reach families and get them into safe secure housing right here in our community,” Huston said.

For Hodgdon, she says it’s all about a Maine based company helping others.

“At Ware-Butler, we like to pride ourselves in the Maine start to finish brand, and so, we help Mainers build homes and build up their communities,” Hodgdon said.

