Garage destroyed in Surry fire

Garage destroyed in Surry fire Friday morning
Garage destroyed in Surry fire Friday morning(Jodi Murphy)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry this morning.

According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10am.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved.

McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor in the garage.

There were no injuries.

The family currently has no power in the home, but it will be habitable once power is restored.

Surry was supported by crews from Orland, Blue Hill, Penobscot, and Ellsworth.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Maine Hire-A-Vet
2022 Hire-A-Vet Campaign helped nearly 200 veterans
There is a heavy police presence outside Sebasticook Lake Campground in Newport at this hour.
2022 officer-involved shooting in Newport justified
AG's office rules fatal shooting justified.
AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified
The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick...
Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick