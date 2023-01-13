Garage destroyed in Surry fire

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry this morning.

According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10am.

When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved.

McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor in the garage.

There were no injuries.

The family currently has no power in the home, but it will be habitable once power is restored.

Surry was supported by crews from Orland, Blue Hill, Penobscot, and Ellsworth.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

