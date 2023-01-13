Deadline fast approaching for state health insurance applications

Maine (WABI) - Mainers are running out of time to sign up for affordable health insurance.

The Department of Health and Human Services is urging Mainers without coverage to sign up for a health plan by January 15th through CoverME.gov, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says everyone is eligible, and there is financial assistance for those who cannot afford it.

More than 62,000 Mainers have selected plans this year.

That’s down from the 66,000 who signed up last year.

However, officials say Maine has still achieved the largest uninsured rate improvement of any state in recent years.

Those who need help with their application can call the helpline at 866-636-0355.

