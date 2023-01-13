Deadline fast approaching for state health insurance applications

CoverME
CoverME(wagm)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Mainers are running out of time to sign up for affordable health insurance.

The Department of Health and Human Services is urging Mainers without coverage to sign up for a health plan by January 15th through CoverME.gov, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says everyone is eligible, and there is financial assistance for those who cannot afford it.

More than 62,000 Mainers have selected plans this year.

That’s down from the 66,000 who signed up last year.

However, officials say Maine has still achieved the largest uninsured rate improvement of any state in recent years.

Those who need help with their application can call the helpline at 866-636-0355.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Spectrum logo
U.S. Supreme Court rejects cable company’s billing appeal
Treasurer’s office sending checks to Mainers with unclaimed property
Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
A group of John Bapst high schol students are making sure middle schoolers know they're not...
John Bapst students to present original musical about teen mental health