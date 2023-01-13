Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police.

During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately.

Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair Frank Pulsoni citing an “internal personnel matter” at the time.

Currently, Sergeant Kevin Collins is serving as interim Police Chief. During Wednesday’s meeting, Pulsoni said the Town would begin a search for a new Chief.

