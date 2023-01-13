Bucksport’s Jaxon Gross going for another state title at new weight class

Gross said he thinks he can win again, but also wants to train along with his teammates to see them reach a level even higher than him
By Ben Barr
Jan. 12, 2023
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport state wrestling champion is back for his final season.

Now, he’s trying to win another title in a new weight class.

Jaxon Gross won the Class B 220 lb. championship in his junior season.

He’s up to the 285 lb. class as a senior.

Gross said he thinks he can win again, but also wants to train along with his teammates to see them reach a level even higher than him.

“I’ve been doing it my whole entire life since I could remember. I don’t even remember the age, so it means a lot to me. I’m just working hard getting in shape and being able to last all three periods. I have to out-strengthen my opponent and win with technique. Technique is very, very important in the sport of wrestling,” said Gross.

Gross has been limited by a left knee issue this season and is scheduled for an MRI on Jan. 21.

He finished in 1st place at the Ryan Detour Memorial Tournament in Bucksport on Dec. 10.

