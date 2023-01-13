Bucksport’s Jaxon Gross going for another state title at new weight class

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport state wrestling champion is back for his final season.

Now, he’s trying to win another title in a new weight class.

Jaxon Gross won the Class B 220 lb. championship in his junior season.

He’s up to the 285 lb. class as a senior.

Gross said he thinks he can win again, but also wants to train along with his teammates to see them reach a level even higher than him.

“I’ve been doing it my whole entire life since I could remember. I don’t even remember the age, so it means a lot to me. I’m just working hard getting in shape and being able to last all three periods. I have to out-strengthen my opponent and win with technique. Technique is very, very important in the sport of wrestling,” said Gross.

Gross has been limited by a left knee issue this season and is scheduled for an MRI on Jan. 21.

He finished in 1st place at the Ryan Detour Memorial Tournament in Bucksport on Dec. 10.

