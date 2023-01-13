AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year.

That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office.

35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked.

A 911 call reported Bossom was armed with a gun and had children held hostage in a store on the grounds.

According to the AG’s report, numerous attempts to get him to drop his weapon were made by emergency responders.

The report goes on to say Bossom pointed a gun at the deputy and appeared ready to fire, making the use of deadly force necessary.

