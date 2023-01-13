AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified

AG's office rules fatal shooting justified.
AG's office rules fatal shooting justified.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year.

That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office.

35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked.

A 911 call reported Bossom was armed with a gun and had children held hostage in a store on the grounds.

According to the AG’s report, numerous attempts to get him to drop his weapon were made by emergency responders.

The report goes on to say Bossom pointed a gun at the deputy and appeared ready to fire, making the use of deadly force necessary.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

The case is now being investigated by State Police, the Attorney General’s office and Berwick...
Shooting death investigation underway in Berwick
During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation,...
Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave
Milford teachers working without contract seek "fair deal"
Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”
CoverME
Deadline fast approaching for state health insurance applications