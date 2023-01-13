2022 Hire-A-Vet Campaign helped nearly 200 veterans
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly 200 veterans were hired during the 2022 Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign.
The annual campaign’s goal was for 100+ employers to hire 100+ veterans during 100 days.
Responding to the needs of the veteran and military service community, the campaign featured both in-person and virtual events.
186 veterans were hired.
The Maine Hire-A-Vet campaign provides support for employers to expand the hiring of veterans through a network of state and federal agencies.
The average hourly wage of veterans hired was more than $33 an hour, an increase of $9 from the 2021 campaign.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.