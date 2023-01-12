White House: Classified documents found at Biden’s home

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where first lady Jill Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said after the initial documents were found by Biden’s personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Sauber said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room.

Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found and that department lawyers took custody of the records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

