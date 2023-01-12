Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College will receive nearly one million dollars in federal funds to expand their cyber security program and help underrepresented students gain access those specialized programs.

The funds were secured by Senator Susan Collins for the college’s 2023 fiscal year.

Provost Thomas Edwards says the funding will help support students with scholarship and tuition assistance.

He says it will also help with investments in infrastructure to prepare students in the fields of cyber security so they can be equipped for jobs in the future.

Like many other colleges and universities with financial and personal data, Edwards says they receive threats on their firewall every day.

“We know that in the businesses of today, your next customer, your next sale, your next transaction is only one click away,” Edwards said.

“But so is the next hacker, and so is the next problem. So, is the next piece of malware, so in order to promote economic development and to promote the state of Maine, we want to make sure that we have the right people in the right place in the right jobs to counter any of those kinds of threats,” He said.

The funds will not only protect but help with being proactive in the future.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.