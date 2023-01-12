Snow continues to push eastward this evening, then snow changes over to rain overnight into Friday morning.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low-pressure system will move in from the Ohio Valley into western New England tonight. Snow has already started falling across western and southern Maine. Those showers will continue to expand eastward across the state over the next couple of hours. As snow continues to push in we’ll begin to see southerly winds ushering in warm air. That will turn any snow over to mix along the coastline first, then that rain/snow line will continue to march northward overnight and into Friday morning. The switch over to rain for the Bangor area looks to begin around 2 a.m. and eventually reaches the Millinocket area by around 6 a.m. Friday morning. The entire state will have switched over to all rain by late Friday morning, with the exception for northern Aroostook County, where the air is cold enough to sustain all snow. Dry air begins to work its way into the system by noon tomorrow and this will help to taper off precipitation headed into the evening hours. We can still expect some left-over rain/snow showers especially across the north overnight Friday into Saturday. Snowfall totals, before the changeover to rain, will be an inch or less for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln; 1″-3″ from Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln northward; 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Far Northern Aroostook County could see 9″-14″. Rain fall totals in combination with some melting snow will end up being around 1.5 - 2.5″, highest rainfall totals being along the DownEast coastline. Winds will also be gusty, gusting between 25-30 MPH for inland locations and 35-45 MPH along the coastline.

Snowfall will be fairly light for most spots and will likely get washed away with the changeover to rain tonight and early Friday. Higher accumulations likely across the north before any changeover occurs. (WABI)

South/southeasterly winds will increase tonight and become gusty after midnight and into Friday. Strongest gusts will be along the coast. (WABI)

We dry out headed into Saturday but are left with mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach the 20′s and 30′s. High pressure builds in for the second half of our weekend, providing us with a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will also reach the 20′s to near 30′s.

We will be keeping an eye on a retrograding low pressure passing to our east on Sunday. Some computer models bring it close enough to Maine to graze coastal and Downeast parts of the state with some snow late Sunday into Monday. There is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast heading into the first half of next week. If close enough, we may see some snow or mixed precipitation from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.

TONIGHT: Light snow/rain mix, changing over to rain overnight. Rain and or snow will be heavy at times. Lows drop into the upper 20′s to mid 30′s, then begin to warm into the 40′s to near 50 after midnight. Winds will be gusting out of the southeast at around 30-40 MPH.

FRIDAY: Snow/rain mix changing over to rain across the north, scattered rain showers for the rest of us. High temperatures reach between 44-50. Winds will be out of the SE at around 10-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH and up to 40 MPH along the coast.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching between 30-38. Winds will be out of the NW at around 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, light snow possible along the Downeast coastline late Sunday night. High temperatures reach the upper 20′s to lower 30′s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Wintry mix possible, highs reach the mid to upper 30′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.