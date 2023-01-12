Remains found in Maine identified after more than 20 years

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The State Medical Examiner for Maine has identified a man whose remains were found more than two decades ago.

On July 24, 2000, the partially skeletonized remains of a man were found in the Atlantic Ocean, 27 miles offshore, near the Grand Manan Banks.

Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) announced that the remains have been identified as those of Philip Kahn. He was 84 years old when he left Las Vegas, Nevada and landed in New York City in July of 2000.

It was not clear why or how Kahn ended up off the coast of Maine.

When Kahn’s remains were located an autopsy was performed and DNA fingerprints were submitted to the FBI.

In 2019 the OCME contracted with Parabon Nanolabs to analyze the DNA and attempt forensic genealogy. At that time, it was discovered that the remains were Ashkenazi Jewish but forensic genealogy did not produce any viable leads.

In March 2022 the OCME met with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services, Deceased Persons Identification Services Division (DPI Services) and new technology helped connect the fingerprints and dental records to Kahn, who had been reported missing in Las Vegas in 2000.

