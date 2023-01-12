Orono Fire sporting new look thanks to one of its own

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Fire Department is going to be riding around in style thanks to the work of one of their own.

“Art has always been a passion of mine. My twin brother and I, even through grade school, we were in art class and what not,” said Dennis Bean of the Orono Fire Department.

“My high school art teacher actually encouraged me to attend an art school in Boston. And I took a look at it. I went to Boston and fell in love with the school. And I said you know what? I want to do this,” Bean added.

But Bean was working towards another dream as well.

“At the same time, we had such a desire in the love for the fire service. And I thought, ‘Wow, if I could put the two of them together what an awesome thing that would be,” Bean said.

Bean has used his artistic ability for a number of things at the station.

Whether it’s creating a fire truck themed table for the living quarters, spicing up trash cans to be more fitting and even helping shape the identity of the station.

“Most departments as kind of a historical thing with the fire services. They tend to find a mascot. And what’s more fitting than the Maine Black Bears?” Bean asked.

It hasn’t been on there for long, but the changes appear to be a hit.

“There’s been a lot of support with the changes in the colors. This truck in particular was custom built for us, which a group of the guys here sat down with the with the company in design and built it the way that we wanted it,” Bean said.

Bean, like the other firefighters at the station, brings something unique to the group.

“The fire service has always been known to have people that are very unique and skilled. Being able to critically think and we can come together as a team and benefit from that,” said Deputy Chief Kevin Sirois.

And as for some of Bean’s inspiration...

“The only artist I can think of right off is Bob Ross. Because it didn’t matter what he painted. It was always a happy cloud, happy something. But that’s what I took from it, was be happy. If it makes you happy, do it,” said Bean.

