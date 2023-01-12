Marden’s closes a store for the first time ever

(WAFB)
By WMTW
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - The Marden’s Surplus and Salvage store in Rumford has closed.

In a letter to customers, the Marden family says there were ongoing, serious safety issues with the building that the landlord did not address.

The family called closing a “very difficult decision” and said it is the first time they have closed a store in nearly 60 years of business.

All employees at the Rumford store have the option to transfer to other Marden’s stores. Those who do not wish to go to a new store will get a separation package.

The letter said that 2022 was a “very successful year company-wide” and that they would welcome the chance to return to the Rumford area again if they can find a new location.

The store closed on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Customers can return items bought at the Rumford store to any other Marden’s location for 60 days with a receipt.

There are 13 other Marden’s stores in Maine, each one with different merchandise.

