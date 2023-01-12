Maine prison has high levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in drinking water

PFAS faucet generic
(WILX)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - Toxic levels of “forever chemicals” have been found in a Maine prison’s drinking water.

The Maine Department of Corrections says three of the five wells at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston have higher-than-acceptable levels of PFAS.

Alternative water sources will be provided to staff and residents for drinking and cooking as the prison works on treatment and mitigation.

The Department of Corrections will also conduct more frequent testing until the standards have been met.

Mountain View Correctional Facility houses 304 male residents at this time.

The toxic chemicals do not break down naturally over time and have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

