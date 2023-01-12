Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence.

Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation.

Partners for Peace is a Bangor-based nonprofit aimed at helping people affected by abuse. They say no matter what anyone else says, you are not alone, and there are people eager to help.

“It is scary. It is unsettling, and it can really make you feel like, ‘Is that something that could happen to me or a neighbor or my friend that I’m really worried about?’ And if you’re in that place of, ‘what if?’ call and talk through those what ifs. That’s what we’re here for,” said Amanda Cost, executive director, Partners for Peace.

If you’re in Penobscot or Piscataquis County and want to call Partners for Peace, that number is 1-800-863-9909.

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence offers assistance statewide. Their number is 1-866-834-HELP.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.