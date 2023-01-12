Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse

Domestic Abuse Helpline numbers, available 24/7.
Domestic Abuse Helpline numbers, available 24/7.(wabi)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence.

Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation.

Partners for Peace is a Bangor-based nonprofit aimed at helping people affected by abuse. They say no matter what anyone else says, you are not alone, and there are people eager to help.

“It is scary. It is unsettling, and it can really make you feel like, ‘Is that something that could happen to me or a neighbor or my friend that I’m really worried about?’ And if you’re in that place of, ‘what if?’ call and talk through those what ifs. That’s what we’re here for,” said Amanda Cost, executive director, Partners for Peace.

If you’re in Penobscot or Piscataquis County and want to call Partners for Peace, that number is 1-800-863-9909.

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence offers assistance statewide. Their number is 1-866-834-HELP.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Eastern Maine Medical Center
Northern Light Health closing wing of EMMC, reassigning employees
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake
Can you teach me reaches #1 on Amazons international best sellers status.
10-year-old author from Calais reaches #1 spot on Amazon’s International Bestseller status

Latest News

Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
Thomas College to receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for cybersecurity program
A group of John Bapst high schol students are making sure middle schoolers know they're not...
John Bapst students to present original musical about teen mental health
AIO Food & Energy Assistance
Annual “Fill The Strand” fundraiser set for MLK Day
Snow continues to push eastward this evening, then snow changes over rain overnight into Friday morn