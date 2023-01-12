Dry Start Today, Light Snow Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning. Clouds ahead of our next system will continue to move into the state this morning. Low pressure is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley today. As the system approaches, we’ll see light snow developing during the afternoon and evening hours. The light snow may mix with rain near the coast. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible by evening which may lead to some slippery roads for the evening commute. The snow and mix will become steadier and heavier later this evening into tonight. As the storm continues to approach, southerly winds will increase tonight and will usher warmer air into the region especially after midnight. Overnight lows will start in the 20s north and 30s elsewhere and climb to the 30s north and 40s elsewhere after midnight. As the warmer air arrives, snow and mix will change to rain along the coast early tonight. The rain/snow line will continue to push northward after midnight with snow and mix likely changing to rain in and around Bangor shortly after midnight. Precipitation could be heavy at times during the night.

The rain/snow line will continue to push northward early Friday with snow changing to mix then rain as far north as Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton by mid-morning then into Northern Aroostook County around lunchtime. Before any changeover occurs, we will see accumulations of an inch or less for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln; 1″-3″ from Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln northward; 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Far Northern Aroostook County could see 9″-14″ where precipitation will stay as snow and mix. Precipitation could be heavy at times Friday especially during the morning and early afternoon but drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere as the morning progresses which will cause the precipitation to lighten up and become scattered by late morning into the afternoon. Expect rain showers to continue through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 40s to near 50°.

South/southeasterly winds will increase tonight and become gusty after midnight and into Friday. Strongest gusts will be along the coast. (WABI)

Snowfall will be fairly light for most spots and will likely get washed away with the changeover to rain tonight and early Friday. Higher accumulations likely across the north before any changeover occurs. (WABI)

Low pressure will move to our north and east Friday night/early Saturday bringing the precipitation to an end. Saturday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. High pressure building into the area will give us a brighter second half of our weekend. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°. We will be keeping an eye on low pressure passing to our east on Sunday. Some computer models bring it close enough to Maine to graze coastal and Downeast parts of the state with some snow. There is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast heading into the first half of next week. Low pressure, over the Atlantic, may move back towards New England later Monday into Tuesday. If close enough, we may see some snow or mixed precipitation from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing this afternoon. Light snow may mix with rain near the coast. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible by evening. Highs between 27°-37°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely north, snow & mix changing to rain elsewhere. Precipitation could be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s to start then climbing to the 30s north and 40s south after midnight. Southeast wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible especially near the coast.

Friday: Snow & mix changing to rain north, rain elsewhere. Precipitation could be heavy at times especially during the morning. Breezy and warmer. Highs between 44°-52°. Southeast wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH inland and 40-45 MPH along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Snow possible Downeast. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

