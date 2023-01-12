Annual “Fill The Strand” fundraiser set for MLK Day

AIO Food & Energy Assistance
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - All are invited to the Strand Theatre in Rockland this Monday for a show of support to the Knox County community.

Area Interfaith Outreach is hosting its third annual “Fill The Strand” food and fund raiser at the historic theatre.

AIO is an organization that works to address food and energy insecurity throughout Knox County. “Fill The Strand” is their signature event, raising nearly $50,000 in its first two years.

The goal is to both place a bag of donated food on each of the theatre’s 350 seats and make sure each seat is sponsored with a $25 donation.

“If we do that, we will collect a little over 5,000 pounds of food. And with the sponsorships, if we reach our goal, we will actually be able to feed the 250 families that come to our food pantry every week for about three months,” said Joe Ryan, executive director, AIO Food & Energy Assistance.

“Fill The Strand” runs from 9:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16th.

Folks can drop off their donation with a volunteer at the door or stop in for a visit and some coffee.

Organizers say they chose to hold the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a nod to the civil rights leader’s legacy of service.

For more information or to donate online visit AIO’s website, https://www.aiofoodpantry.org/strand.

Fill The Strand event information
