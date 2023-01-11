Suspect in police pursuit, Plymouth standoff appears in court

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The man who police say led them on a slow-speed pursuit through parts of Waldo and Penobscot County earlier this week made his initial court appearance Wednesday.

Stephen Larrabee, 48, of Brooks, is facing a slew of charges stemming from the incident authorities say began early Monday morning in Belfast.

Officers say after they stopped the car Larrabee was driving, they began to suspect he was impaired and had a handgun with him. They say Larrabee drove away and didn’t stop until he reached Plymouth, and only after he ran over a spike strip.

Officials say they negotiated with Larrabee for about four hours until he finally got out of the car.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Larrabee told the judge he had to stand up to relieve chronic back pain he suffered as the result of a previous crash.

“He does have extremely bad pain because of this accident that he had been involved in. He is an Army veteran,” said Lisa Whittier, defense attorney. “It’s my understanding that Mr. Larrabee suffers from very bad PTSD.”

“The vehicle drove for some distance being significantly damaged when Mr. Larrabee went past the police roadblock spike mat that resulted in tires being destroyed, and he continued driving on the rims for some time. [Those were] Significant safety risks that were present as a result of his conduct here,” said William Entwisle, assistant district attorney.

The judge set bail at $10,000 and ordered Larrabee to undergo further evaluation.

He is due back in court next month.

