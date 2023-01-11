Sunny & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a sunny and seasonable day with highs climbing to the 20s to near 30° this afternoon. Clouds will move into the state tonight as high pressure slides to our east. There will be a wide range in low temperatures due to the increasing clouds with northern and eastern areas being the cold spots as the clouds will arrive there later. Look for overnight lows to range from the low to mid-single numbers over northern and eastern areas to 10-20° elsewhere.

Low pressure is forecast to move into the Ohio Valley Thursday. As the system approaches, we’ll see light snow or light mixed rain/snow developing during the afternoon and evening hours. The snow and mix will become steadier and heavier Thursday night with accumulations likely especially north and west of Bangor. The storm system will move towards Western New York State Thrusday night. As it does so, it will draw warmer air northward across Maine which will cause the snow and mix to turn to rain from south to north later Thursday night and into Friday morning with rain expected across most of the state by noontime or so. Before any changeover occurs, we will see accumulations of an inch or less for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln; 1″-3″ from Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln northward; 4″-8″ expected from Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton northward. Precipitation will be heaviest during the morning hours Friday but drier air is forecast to move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere as the morning progresses which will cause the precipitation to lighten up and become scattered by late morning into the afternoon. Expect rain showers to continue through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 40s to near 50°. Low pressure will move to our north and east Friday night/early Saturday bringing the precipitation to an end. Saturday looks drier with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. High pressure building into the area will give us a brighter second half of our weekend. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 3°-16°, coldest over northern and eastern parts of the state. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mixed rain/snow possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Snow & mix changing to rain from south to north then rain showers likely during the afternoon. Breezy and warmer. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

