Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center unexpectedly closes its doors

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center is closing, leaving 25 former employees and their family members without a place to go.

On Monday, the city learned the business had placed a closed indefinitely notice on their door.

The city says no prior communication was received from the owner.

The city is aware of some outstanding code violations saying they performed an inspection and determined the structure was dangerous.

Because of the concern for the health and safety, the people living at the inn need to leave by Friday afternoon.

The Aroostook County Action Program will be on site Friday with a rapid response team to assist these individuals with employment and housing.

Our sister station WAGM has reached out to the owner of the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center who has not yet responded to requests for comment.

