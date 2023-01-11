Maine release proposed rules for Sports betting

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine has released proposed rules for sports betting, but it will be months before the first wagers are placed.

The law adopted by state lawmakers went into effect in August, but the director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit said it was important to move slowly to get the rules right.

A timeline laid out by Milt Champion, executive director of Maine gambling unit suggested licenses could be issued between April and January.

He says he could not be more specific until the public weighs in on the proposed rules.

A public hearing is scheduled for January 31st.

“We’re diligently working and we have been working on the applications, we just need to cross a few “T”s and dot a few “I”s. We’re going to put those applications out on our website for the operators to use provisionally. And the reason why I say provisionally is because when we go through the process, there might be additions that they would have to be required to supply with their application. So they would at that point, have to update the application,” Champion said.

Champion says if everything goes smoothly, sports betting could launch as early as April 2023.

