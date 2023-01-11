Maine defense lawyer facing criminal charges

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A defense lawyer in Maine who once represented detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison has been charged with several criminal counts, and a prosecutor is recommending his disbarment.

Court records state that Scott Fenstermaker was charged with trespassing, assault, reckless conduct and attempted theft in November.

Fenstermaker says he was trying to persuade a towing company owner to release his client’s car from an impound lot when an argument ensued.

He worked as a lawyer in New York for three decades and once represented an alleged courier for Osama bin Laden.

A letter from the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar states that the prosecutor working on Fenstermaker’s case is seeking his disbarment.

